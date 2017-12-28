Here’s why Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim skipped step-brother Taimur’s birthday

Celebrity kid Taimur Ali Khan celebrated his birthday recently and the happy news gave us all a reason to smile. Unlike the birthdays of many celebrity kids, Taimur’s bash was not at any hotel or resort. Instead, parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor opted to celebrate their son's birthday at the legendary Pataudi Palace among their close family and friends only, to escape the attention from the paparazzi. While many family members graced the happy occasion, Saif's children from ex-wife Amrita Singh, Sara and Ibrahim were missing.

The news left us wondering if the siblings didn’t wish to be the part of the celebration even if they are fond of Taimur. According to Bollywoodshaadis, Taimur’s sister Sara was busy working with the crew of Kedarnath. Since it's her debut film, she decided to be available for her director who wanted her to stay back for some workshops.

Happy birthday baby brother,i love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rqYbfGwdJ1 — Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) December 22, 2017

Reports say that many from B-Town were surprised to see Sara and Ibrahim missing at the party. Both were spotted at their gym throughout the week. Saif’s son Ibrahim wished to spend some time with his sister.

“Ibrahim is in town on his Christmas vacay as he’s been pursuing further studies in London and he too decided to stay back with his sister in Mumbai as they are very close and spend some time with her,” said a source to Bollywoodshaadis.

Though the siblings were absent at the birthday bash, they did come by for the Christmas get together organsied by Saifeena at their residence in Bandra.​