Here’s why security is beefed up on the sets of Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30

The production team for Super 30 has beefed up security on its sets in a bid to prevent content leaks. There is a lot of buzz being generated around Hrithik Roshan’s next film in which he will be playing a teacher for the first time. In order to maintain an authentic outlook, the team has decided to shoot at real locations. As they are shooting with a superstar like Hrithik, it is possible that crowd might turn up.

A number of pictures and videos are already doing the rounds showing Hrithik in his Super 30 look. Though the new look has received a lot of praise from all quarters, the makers are taking up a few extra precautions to make sure further leaks do not happen. Thus, security has been scaled up.

Hrithik Roshan’s next film Super 30 is a highly anticipated film which is scheduled to release in 2019. The film will show Hrithik in a completely new avatar – that of a Bihari teacher – and has garnered a lot of attention of his fans. Following the official first look, Hrithik was seen on the ghats of the Ganga beside the leading actress, Mrunal Thakur. More recently, there were images of Hrithik dressed as a papadwala.

The makers have gone a step ahead and have announced that the crew and production personnel won’t be allowed to use their cellphones on the sets. Since this is a new avatar of Hrithik, the makers want to keep it under wraps for as long as possible.​