Here’s why Shoojit Sircar ruined Varun Dhawan’s styled hair every day

First published: April 20, 2018 07:53 PM IST | Updated: April 20, 2018 08:04 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Varun Dhawan is known to be as one of the fittest and stylish actors in the industry. He spends much of his time at the gym, sculpting his body and even more time styling himself to get that perfect look. But his latest film October changed a lot for the actor. The movie demanded that he play a simple boy named Dan, who had little sense of style and cared even less for how he looked. But that was intentional and director Shoojit Sircar went the extra mile to make it happen.

The image shared on Instagram by Varun Dhawan on Friday revealed that Shoojit Sircar took it upon himself to keep Varun as far away as he could from his stylish off-screen persona. Varun reveals that Shoojit would upset his stylish hair regularly during shoots so as to look very much in character. Varun confessed that Dan is the purest character he has ever played on-screen. Varun’s styled hair would dilute the simple persona of Dan.

Shoojit Sircar’s October may not have done too well at the box office, but the romantic drama starring Varun Dhawan and newcomer Banita Sandhu is holding ground with Rs 30.24 crore within a week of its release. Though the film is enjoying a lot of praise from critics, it still isn’t enough to boost its box office collections. With the Abhay Deol starrer Nanu ki Jaanu and Beyond the Clouds hitting the screens on April 20, it could be hard for October to gain further steam. Hopefully, by next Friday, the film might make it past Rs 50 crore.

