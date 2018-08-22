Here's why Shraddha Kapoor should NOT try her own stunts

Shraddha Kapoor has some really interesting films on her plate currently. She recently finished working on Batti Gul Meter Chalu, with Shahid Kapoor, while simultaneously shooting for Saaho. The latter one is a cutting-edge action drama that also stars Prabhas! Following the footsteps of quite a few of her contemporaries, she decided to perform her own stunts. And, she narrowly escaped an injury.

"It was a stunt scene. I try to do my own stunts as much as possible. I tried this stunt and my foot got stuck. My other leg was stretched in the air. If it had stretched two more inches, there could have been a tear. I was limping for a while, but thankfully, because I have been physically training for Saina and working out, my body is warm all the time. That helps when you get injured," she explained, during a conversation with Rediff.

Saina, a biopic on the acclaimed badminton player Saina Nehwal, has been in talks for quite some time now. There were rumours of it being shelved. We also heard Shraddha's trainer wasn't satisfied with how she aced the sport. However, Shraddha dismissed those rumours.

Hence, we can expect a cinematic execution of Saina's magic soon!