Here's why Sonali Bendre would not like to play a cancer survivor on screen

Ranjini Maitra April 25 2019, 11.57 pm April 25 2019, 11.57 pm

A warrior is what we call Sonali Bendre these days. The bravery and optimism that she showed throughout her battle with cancer has not only set an example but will hopefully help many more cancer victims fight with the dreadful disease with much more courage. However, contrary to what many might believe, Sonali does not want to act as a cancer survivor in a film, as she believes it would lead her to 'relive' moments of pain that she has left behind, at least for now.

“Manisha made a comeback when she was cancer free. I am not yet. My journey is a little different. I don’t think I would ever want to play the role of a cancer survivor and relive all those painful moments. There is so much to me than just being a cancer survivor. It is not a badge I want to wear and move around. The only reason I talk about it is that nobody discusses it. I am not a doctor or scientist. But if me coming out and discussing it is getting people to talk about it, then I think it’s my duty to talk about it instead of wallowing in self-pity,” she said.

Sonali was speaking at a FICCI event in Jaipur wherein she opened up about the disease and also revealed how she dealt with her with bodily changes (while her chemotherapy was on).

“I have always had poker straight hair. I am hoping that these little twists that I am seeing how in my hair really last. And in this second round of life, I want slightly wavy hair so that my blow-dries are a little better. I am not looking for perfection anymore," she added.

More power to you!