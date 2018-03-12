Here’s why Sonam Kapoor apologised to Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha and designer Manish Malhotra were guests on Neha Dhupia’s chat show Vogue BFF when something happened. In one of their sessions, the guests were asked about their opinions about Sonam Kapoor, a Bollywood veteran who is well known for her sense of fashion. Though Manish had some good things to say about her, Sonakshi went on to say that Sonam shows some unnecessary attitude.

Thanks @ManishMalhotra ❤️😊@sonakshisinha sona I’ve always been warm towards you , don’t remember showing you attitude! If you feel that way I’m sorry! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/VyLjIbA99W — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) February 10, 2018

The Padman actress did not let it slide and took to twitter to reply that she was sorry if she had shown her attitude. She also said that she is always warm towards Sonakshi. Following that, Sonakshi replied that some shows coax people to say things that they don’t want to and that things were blown out of proportion.

Aww dont be silly @sonamakapoor! We’ve all been on these shows where we are coaxed to say things we really dont wanna!!!! And then arent we used to things being blown out of proportion? Not to be taken seriously! Big hug 😘 https://t.co/pyCFbu18si — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) February 10, 2018

When Neha asked Manish about his opinion on Sonam, the designer said “I think she is a real fashionista, and she is fabulous but I think Sonam has a lot more talent. She should definitely work a lot more. I mean she should do more films.”

Sonam’s first film release of 2018, Padman has started off on a good note, though there are allegations of plagiarism against it and Pakistan has banned the screening of it. The film also stars Bollywood heavyweight Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte. Meanwhile, Sonakshi is busy promoting her upcoming film Welcome To New York, where she stars beside Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh.​