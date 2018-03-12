Here’s why Sonam Kapoor may never act for Bhansali again

Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave a dream launchpad to Sonam Kapoor back in 2007 with Saawariya. Though the movie tanked at the box office, Sonam made her way into Bollywood slowly and steadily. From doing films like Players to selecting scripts like PadMan, Sonam has come a long way in her Bollywood journey.

Despite working with filmmakers like R Balki, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Aanand L Rai, the 32-year-old never collaborated with her debut director again. In fact, Bhansali too has found his muse in Deepika Padukone as he has made three films with her as the leading lady in the last five years.

"I don't think I am his kind of actor. That's what it is. I am eternally grateful to him for giving me my debut but I just don't think I am his kind of an actor. If he thought I suited something, I am sure he'll cast me again," Sonam told HuffingtonPost.

She further added, "I've worked with the best. For Mehra sir, I am willing to bend backward. With some people, you just share a great relationship. It's easy. I know what they want, and they know what I can deliver."

Over the last 3 years, Sonam has been seen in 3 films. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which was a box office success, Dolly ki Dohli which turned out to be a big dud and 2016’s Neerja, for which Sonam was hailed for her performance.

After Padman, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in her home production Veere Di Wedding alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.