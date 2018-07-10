Here’s why Sunny Leone is scared of her biopic Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone

From a girl next door to an adult star to a Bollywood actress, Sunny Leone’s journey surely looks interesting. And now, the actress is all set to tell us her story through the web series titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. The trailer of the series was released a few days ago, and has impressed her fans.

Recently, while talking to ANI, the actress stated that she is scared to show her journey on screen. Sunny said, "I have tried to be as honest as I could be. And that's why I am scared what will people think or say because they'll get to see the good, the bad, the ugly.”

"In the biopic, everyone will get to see Karenjit Kaur Vohra. Karenjit is the real me. Sunny Leone is just a brand that I created. What people see in a song or a film or maybe a photoshoot, it's just a persona," the actress added. Sunny Leone will be playing herself in the web series. It also stars Raj Arjun, Rysa Saujani, Karamvir Lamba, Bijay Jasjit Anand, Grusha Kapoor, Vansh Pradhan and Marc Buckner.

The web series will have two seasons and the first season will go live on Zee5 on July 16, 2018.