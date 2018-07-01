Here’s why we feel Saif Ali Khan is one of the coolest dads in B-Town

Saif Ali Khan is a father of three children – Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. While he is surely a doting father, we feel he is one of the coolest dads in B-Town. Why do we say so? Well, if you would have noticed; we see many star accompanying or rather parading their starkids at the events but Saif, he is the only one who prefers not to be with his kids (except Taimur, but he is still a toddler).

He is not that overprotective father who always likes to be around with his kids. Let’s talk about a recent occasion of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement. Sara Ali Khan was papped alone there representing the Khan family gracefully. Wearing an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ensemble, Sara’s appearance was Royal.

Not just this, during Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception too Saif was not spotted with his kids. It was Sara and Ibrahim who were there at the reception once again representing the Khan family sans their parents.

And by the way, as we are talking about him being a cool dad, let’s not forget how Saif has never had an issue with his cute little son Taimur being clicked by the paparazzi. While many celebs prefer to keep their kids away from the media glare, Saif has always been the one who happily poses with Taimur.

So we would say, all the new dads of Bollywood, Saif should be your role model. What’s say?