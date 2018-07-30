Here's why we should not speculate about Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's remarriage

On Sunday, Hrithik Roshan and his former wife Sussanne Khan, stepped out together to watch a movie along with their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan. And this was not the first time that they did this after their separation. Still, a certain section of the media went overboard as soon there were speculations that Hrithik and Sussanne are all set to remarry each other. However, that's not the case as rubbishing reports, a source close to the couple told Deccan Chronicle “A remarriage between Sussanne and Hrithik at the moment is more of wishful thinking. They are right now taking out time together whenever the need arises to be with their children and making sure that they get the best from their parents.”

The source further explained that both Hrithik and Sussanne are independent and adults, so if they want to get back together as a married couple, they will. People should not speculate.

In fact, despite their divorce, the two have stood by each others' side. Hrithik has always supported Sussanne’s career choices post her divorce. There were rumours that she demanded an expensive alimony, but the actor dissed all the reports back then.

Sussanne, on the other hand, stood by Hrithik during the whole controversy with Kangana Ranaut.

So yes, they are one of the most-loved Bollywood couples and it will be good if they do get back, but until they don't, it's best not to speculate.