Hero Hiralal Naseeruddin Shah has lost hope in Bollywood

The ongoing Mountain Echoes Literary Festival (Bhutan) saw Naseeruddin Shah on the opening day, participating in a session that was named after his memoir, And Then One Day. As reported by IANS, the Aiyaary actor seemed miffed at the current trends that are in play in the Hindi film industry, also known as Bollywood.

Commenting on the kind of films being made these days, the 68-year-old actor was quoted by IANS, "I am pretty much fed up with the kind of movies we make. I am not very optimistic about the film world in Bombay."

Naseeruddin Shah, who is known for critically acclaimed films like Dedh Ishqiya, also said that Bollywood movies today are "all fluff" and that he would love to go back to theatre.

"Theatre is what I want to focus more on. At least you can turn back the pages and play Shakespeare or any great works." said the thespian at the ongoing Mountain Echoes Literary Festival in Bhutan.

While this may be the actor's opinion, he himself has been a part of various films that can all be considered to be 'fluff'. Films like Krrish in which he starred, raked in quite a bit of moolah, but was critically damned. And there's more! In Teraa Suroor, Shah is seen as a veteran criminal who has mastered the tricks of fleeing from prison. Quite unrealistic in his attempt! The man was also seen in Welcome Back, a film that bombed at the box office mainly for its poor content. Let's not forget OK Jaanu. The movie was a disastrous attempt to remake the brilliant Malayalam film OK Kanmani. While Naseeruddin Shah may have had a significant role, the movie itself failed to do much for itself.

Naseeruddin Shah, who has been trained at the prestigious National School of Drama, also mentioned that he has "never been able to understand" how the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) functioned when he was asked a question about the same.

(With inputs from IANS)