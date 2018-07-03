Hero: The film that launched Jackie Shroff, and how Sanjay Dutt lost on it

From Jaikishan Kakubhai Shroff to Jaggu dada and then to Jackie Shroff, Shroff’s journey in the industry is no less than a film. Known for his roles in films like Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Teri Meherbaniyan, among others, the actor also had his own share of struggle before he rose to stardom. Quite surprisingly, Shroff was into modelling and even featured in commercials before stepping into Bollywood. But life took a turn for him when filmmaker Subhash Ghai decided to take him for Hero (1983). But do you know that the movie which rocketed him to stardom was not actually written for him? Or that the reason he got the film was yet another star? Read on to find out more, from the archives of Bollywood pages that we have brought for you.

Well, the star because of whom Jackie got the film, was none other than the Baba of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt. As per the sources, post the success of Rocky, Ghai casted the Dutt for two more projects, Vidhaata and Hero. However, we are all well aware of Dutt’s drug addiction days, back then. And the same was visible on the sets of Vidhaata. Sanjay’s addiction, which started with his debut film, worsened post the death of his mother Nargis.

Dutt, besides coming late on the sets, was also unavailable most of the time for his shoots, which disrupted Vidhaata’s schedule. But Ghai somehow managed to complete the shoot and the film, fortunately, ranked well at the box office. Undoubtedly, Ghai wouldn’t have preferred repeating the mistake. For Hero, which also marked his first film as an independent producer, he wasn’t ready to take up the risk and face the same what he faced during Vidhaata. Hence, Dutt was out of the project and Shroff replaced him.

Quite much of his luck, Hero proved to be Shroff’s launch pad and paved his way to success in Bollywood. Who would have imagined Sanjay Dutt’s drug addiction to be the utmost factor in Jackie Shroff’s success?​