He's the biggest superstar in the world: Ranbir Kapoor on his Brahmastra co-star Amitabh Bachchan

As Sanju is all set to hit the screens, Ranbir Kapoor’s next is too a talk of the town. And why not? After all, it has a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir’s alleged girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The film has piqued everyone’s curiosity since its announcement. And post Amitabh Bachchan joining the cast in a crucial role, the expectations have gone notches higher. Here’s the lead, Ranbir, sharing words of appreciation for his co-star Big B, calling him the ‘biggest superstar of the world’.

“Amit ji gives so much of love and respect as an actor, it is amazing. It is something I aspire to be. Amit ji has been working for 49 years, he is probably the biggest superstar ever born in the world. But till today, the humility, hard work, passion he shows, it is quite amazing and inspiring for me as a young actor,” told Ranbir to PTI.

On the other hand, Big B was also all praises for the Jagga Jasoos star. Recently in a blog post, the former addressed his co-stars Alia and Ranbir as ‘impeccable artistes’ and wrote, "The ease with which they work and rehearse and comply to the words and needs of the director is a learning for me. I love both and I love the work that they keep putting out year after year."

Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy and if the reports are to be believed, its makers are looking forward to release it in 3D. The Ayan Mukherjee directed film is slated to release in August next year.