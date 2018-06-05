Hey Nick Jonas! Priyanka Chopra’s mom ‘can’t imagine her with a foreigner’

Rumours of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dating have spread the arena like wildfire. Bollywood or Hollywood fans are ecstatic at the prospect of the two coming together. Though the duo has not come out and said anything officially, the ‘cosy’ pictures and comments on each other’s social media profiles are surely loud enough. But, here comes a roadblock, and a big one. Seems like mumma dear doesn’t like the prospect of Priyanka being with a ‘foreigner’.

In a conversation with Dainik Bhaskar, Madhu Chopra opened up and said, “I feel it is much easier to adapt the married life if both man and wife belong to the same culture. I can’t imagine Priyanka with a foreigner.”

“For Priyanka marriage is for keeps, also so if she doesn’t find anyone who is a perfect fit for her, and stays unmarried I don’t have any issue with that,” she added. Mrs. Chopra further called all the rumours ‘baseless’.

Well, well, seems like Nick will have to win the approval of Priyanka’s mom if indeed the two are dating and are serious about each other.

Priyanka and Nick met last year and rumours of them dating started doing rounds when they made an appearance at the Met Gala 2017. The reports fired up of late when PeeCee and Nick were seen cosying up to each other as they chilled with some friends.

Now, all we want is the Desi Girl and Camp Rock guy to open up. As for Madhu Chopra, we guess a few chill pills are in order.