Hey Tiger Shroff! We know who your biggest fan is

Tiger Shroff's friend and co-star Jacqueline Fernandez gave us a quite a revelation. Thanks to her, we came across Tiger Shroff's biggest fan. It is none other than little Viaan, the only son of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty. Shilpa, the timeless beauty, celebrated her 43rd birthday yesterday and kept a cozy celebration at her home. Look what followed!

Jackie posted an adorable video of Viaan hiding behind his father. 'His fav film is A Flying Jatt,' she wrote.

That's amazing, right? Pretty sure Tiger would love this little fan of his. May you grow to be as amazing a superhero, Viaan! :)

Meanwhile, Shilpa had a beautiful birthday. Her husband presented her with a lovely 'super se upar' cake which had a miniature of Shilpa on it. Reason for the adjective is that these are the words Shilpa has been using to describe the performances that have impressed her the most, in the reality shows she has judged to date.

Shilpa also shared a photo wherein she poses with two wonderfully done cakes, a box of macaroons and a flower bouquet. And the son made the cutest greeting card for his mommy darling!

The actress was supposed to celebrate her birthday in London. But she ended up signing a brand endorsement and had to stay back in Mumbai.On that note, happy birthday Shilpa! :)