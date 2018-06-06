Hichki: The Rani Mukerji-starrer adds another feather to its cap

Hichki was one special film. It marked the comeback of Rani Mukerji after a hiatus of four years, and the lady surely did not disappoint. It was like she never left. Rani proved yet again that she is the queen of hearts and box office alike. Hichki smiled its way as it raked in money for the makers. And now, there is yet another reason for the makers to celebrate as the movie has been selected to screen at the Shanghai Film Festival. Director Siddharth Malhotra will be a part of an interaction at the event.

Hichki will be screened on the day one of the festival, i.e. June 16. Trade Analyst took to Twitter to announce the same.

The much-appreciated #Hichki will be screened at the Belt and Road Film Week of Shanghai International Film Festival in China... Screening takes place on 16 June 2018 [festival’s opening day]... Director Siddharth Malhotra will interact with members of audience, post screening. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2018

This is indeed great news. Congratulations to the whole team that worked hard to make this a special cinematic experience.

Hichki was the story of a woman who suffers from a neuropsychiatric disorder called Tourette syndrome, which induces a person to have constant uncontrollable body movements, often resembling large hiccups. How the protagonist Naina Mathur fulfills her dream of becoming a teacher despite suffering from the same, and how she diminishes discrimination by teaching and supporting a class of unruly slum kids, forms the crux of the story. The movie was a critical and commercial success.

Hichki surely deserves all the applause that is coming its way.