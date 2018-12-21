Hichki: There’s no sequel for this Rani Mukerji film

Rani Mukerji made her comeback post her maternity break with the film Hichki. The movie collected more than 200 crores the worldwide box office and has turned out to be one of the biggest hits for the actor. After Hichki, we will get to see Rani in Mardaani 2 which will be a sequel to her 2014 release Mardaani. There was talk that Hichki’s sequel is being planned, but the director of the film, Siddharth P Malhotra, cleared the air.

While talking to Deccan Chronicle, the director revealed that Hichki 2 is not on the cards. “There are no plans for the sequel. So I am very clear she is doing Mardaani 2 and I am doing a different film right now. It’s a human relationship based film, and besides that, there is no Hichki 2.” Siddharth is one director who directed both Rani and Kajol (We Are Family) and he wants to helm a film starring both the actors. “I would love to collaborate with both Rani and Kajol — it will be fun. Kajol is one of my closest friends and Rani has become a very dear friend to me.”

Hichki is about a girl who suffers from Tourette Syndrome, but she doesn’t take that as a hurdle and achieves what she dreams to.