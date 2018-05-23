High on 'Race 3', meme junkies are churning out gold. Check out the best here!

Salman Khan's 'Race 3' trailer has got the virtual janta high... well, quite literally! Bhai was delivering unbelievable actions and mouthing more unbelievably cheesy dialogues. (he is not alone). Enthusiastic netizens are at digging the gold again and are coming up with rib-tickling memes. Most of all, Daisy Shah seems to have become a hit, for ALL the wrong reasons. See how her 'business' dialogue gave meme-lovers a heavenly time!

The potential multi-purpose utility of this meme is so amazing! This is going to be my statutory answer to everybody who asks me, 'when are you getting married'?

For once, agreed. C0OKIES CAN'T BE SHARED!

Note: The crew in question is hypothetical. In reality, they just said 'pack up'! :(

Spare the poor girl already! Others were not left alone either.

Tumhare Paas Jo Bhi Hai, we don't care. Humare Paas Bhai Hai, Bhai!

Laughing out hard? You are welcome.

The film releases on 15th June. If you want to head to the theatres... of course, we are not stopping you! If you haven't had enough of Salman and Daisy in the trailer already, the film also stars a shirtless Bobby Deol and an enthu cutlet Anil Kapoor who we desperately hope won't disappoint us.

P.S. If you are trolled for trolling 'Race 3', just say, 'Our meme is our meme, none of your meme'. *Winks*