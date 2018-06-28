High Rated Gabru: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor dance their heart out on this rehashed Punjabi track

Guru Randhawa’s Punjabi track High Rated Gabru now has a Bollywood version featuring the ABCD 2 gang Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor along with Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande. The song is a part of the film, Nawabzaade, which is being produced by Remo D’souza. After Suit Suit from Hindi Medium, Banja Tu Meri Rani from Tumhari Sulu and Patola from Blackmail, music lovers will now get to watch plus listen to Guru Randhawa’s next Punjabi track.

From bikes, colourful and glamourous costumes, a little bit of romance to obviously epic dance moves, the song has it all. Talking about the beats of the song, it’ll surely pump up your mood and will make you add it on your playlist ASAP. This upbeat rehash to Punjabi’s hit track with different lyrics will surely be a hit, thanks to Varun and Shraddha’s popularity.

Talking about Varun and Shraddha’s chemistry in the song, it’s quite crackling. The two have romanced each other in Remo D'Souza's ABCD 2.

Check out the song right here:

On the work front, Shraddha is currently working on films like Stree with actor Rajkumar Rao and Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shahid Kapoor. Varun Dhawan is busy shooting Sui Dhaaga alongside Anushka Sharma. He also stars in Kalank and Rannbhoomi.