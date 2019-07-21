In Com Staff July 21 2019, 2.46 pm July 21 2019, 2.46 pm

Things seem to be going well for our sprinter, Hima Das who has bagged her fifth gold medal in a month's time after winning the 400m race in the Prague Czech Republic. The runner took 52.09 seconds to complete the race making it the second-best timing to be reported. The 19-year-old posted it on twitter after her win:

Finished 400m today on the top here in Czech Republic today 🏃‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/1gwnXw5hN4 — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) July 20, 2019

Affectionately known as the 'Dhing Express', the sprinter who hails from Assam, became a 'front runner' to receive some warm greetings for her splendid performance from none other than Big B himself. The veteran actor took to Twitter to congratulate the golden girl. Shekhar Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor also congratulated the athlete via twitter.

YEEEEAAAHHHHHHHHHH .. BADHAI BADHAI BADHAI .. JAI HIND .. गर्व हम सबको आप पे Hima Das जी , आपने भारत का नाम स्वर्ण अक्षरों में लिख दिया !!!🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏https://t.co/lqbSSCPnnf — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 21, 2019

Supergirl !! @HimaDas8 #himadas She just will not take impossible for an answer .. https://t.co/iiXwh1O6Ph — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 21, 2019

4th Gold Medal in 15 days! Hima you’re making India proud🏅@HimaDas8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 19, 2019

Captain of the Indian women's cricket team, Mithali Raj and her teammate Poonam Yadav, also joined the bandwagon in wishing the athlete.

What an astounding month it has been for this girl! Congratulations @HimaDas8 - SO proud of you! https://t.co/AFBWbIoqyZ — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) July 19, 2019

The athlete received gold at 200m in Tabor Athletic Meet on Wednesday and three gold at Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet. In her first competitive 200m race, she clocked 23.65 seconds at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix. The ‘Dhing Express’ was however slow to qualify for the World Athletics Championships as the 400-meter qualification mark for the world event has been kept as 51.80 seconds while hers was 52.09 seconds.

The athlete came into the spotlight when she became the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in a track event at the IAAF World U20 Championships. To which various celebrities from Farhan Akhtar, Shatrughan Sinha to Khiladi himself Akshay Kumar also reacted with huge praises.

Das competed in 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold coast, Australia, in the 400 meters and. In the 400 meters, Das finished sixth in a time of 51.32 seconds, behind gold medalist Amantle Montsho from Botswana.

Daughter of a rice farmer, Das originally wanted to be a footballer. She changed her career path on the advice of her coach and became involved with sprint running and she hasn't stopped since then, and we sure hope she doesn't. This golden girl has the world at her feet literally. Way to'sprint' girl!