Bollywood

Kriti Sanon reunited with this Bareilly ki Barfi actor on the sets of Arjun Patiala

Entertainment

It’s official! Karan Patel quits Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, here’s why

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Amitabh BachchanHima DasKlado Athletic MeetKunto Athletics MeetMithali Raj.CricketPoznan Athletics Grand PrixSonam KapoorSports.RunningTabor Athletic Meet
nextPriyanka Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra caught smoking; their picture invites backlash!

within