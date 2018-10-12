Himani Shivpuri on Alok Nath: After liquor, he was Jekyll and Hyde

Thanks to the #MeToo movement, the real face of men in the industry are being revealed. Sanskari Babuji, Alok Nath, has been accused by not one but three women from the industry. First producer Vinta Nanda alleged that he raped her. Then actresses Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin too called him out for being sexually harassed by him. Now, Himani Shivpuri has spoken up about Alok Nath’s behaviour. Though she isn’t the victim here, the veteran actress has said that everybody in the industry knows what kind of person Alok Nath is.

In an interaction with PTI, when Shivpuri was asked about Vinta Nanda’s allegations, she said, "If he has done it, then it is very bad. You cannot force any woman to do anything against her will, using your power. It is tough for women."

While talking about Alok Nath’s behaviour, the actress gave a reference of the fictional character Dr Henry Jekyll, who had an evil alternate ego named Edward Hyde. She said, "Whenever we shot in daytime, he would be mild and normal but after having liquor he used to be this Jekyll and Hyde person. He used to change completely. I heard from actresses that they had a tough time working with him.”

Himani Shivpuri has worked with Alok Nath in movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Pardes and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. They have also worked together on the small screen in the TV serial Ghar Ek Sapnaa.

Recollecting an incident on a flight, Shivpuri said, "While we were in Dubai once for ITA awards, he had consumed liquor and his wife was worried and was disturbed with his behaviour as he was drunk. He was also once caught peeing in the open and was deplaned from a flight as he had misbehaved. Media it seems was ill-informed about his image. Everybody knows what kind of a person he is. Some things are open secret in the industry."

When the actress was asked if she faced any kind of sexual harassment in the industry, she said, she will speak about it when the time is right. "They are still around. When I want to name them, I will name them. It will not be one name, there will be quite a few names. These incidents happened early in my career," the actress added. She further stated that she is not keen on becoming a 'sensational piece of news'.