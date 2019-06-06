Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai’s favourite bahu Hina Khan is a well-known television actress. She garners attention everywhere she goes. Recently she made her Cannes Film Festival debut and unveiled the first look of her upcoming short film Lines starring Farida Jalal, directed by Hussain Khan and written by Rahat Kazmi and Shakti Singh. Hina seems to have become director Rahat Kazmi’s favourite. But guess who is Hina's favourite?
Director Rahat Kazmi has gifted another great opportunity to the actress by introducing her to Oscar-winning producer Mark Bachet. Mark Bachet has won an Oscar for his movie No Man's Land. Hina Khan seemed to be overwhelmed and highly motivated after meeting him. She recently shared a picture on her Instagram account and penned down a sweet note about the meeting.
View this post on Instagram
Meeting mark reassured me more than ever to the fact that being humble and inclusive is the trademark attribute of success. And for the language of Cinema Oscars is like a dictionary, it defines everything! I grew Years in just a few moments when I met the oscar winner producer Mark Bachet for (No Mans Land) and this experience is worth a lifetime. Thank you for giving me an opportunity to hold your Oscar😬 (wish I could share the picture) no worries I will share a picture holding my own Oscar one day (inshallah) #DreamBig #WeCanDreamAtleast #LetsLeaveTheRestToAlmighty Thank you Mark for you kind words, hope to work with you soon🤗 and thank you @rahatkazmi for introducing me to him.
A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on
A few days ago, the actress was busy shooting in Europe with director Rahat Kazmi and team. Fans thought she was enjoying her extended vacation in the country. Rahat Kazmi confirmed, “We have signed Hina Khan for three films consecutively and here, in Europe, we are working on our next film where once again Hina Khan would be in a leading role.” He added, “Hina gets into the skin of the character she is playing. She is so realistic and dedicated that we signed three films in a row without giving it a second thought.” Well, this makes it very evident that Hina Khan has won the heart of the director with her fantastic acting skills.Read More