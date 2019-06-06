Nilofar Shaikh June 06 2019, 10.16 pm June 06 2019, 10.16 pm

Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai’s favourite bahu Hina Khan is a well-known television actress. She garners attention everywhere she goes. Recently she made her Cannes Film Festival debut and unveiled the first look of her upcoming short film Lines starring Farida Jalal, directed by Hussain Khan and written by Rahat Kazmi and Shakti Singh. Hina seems to have become director Rahat Kazmi’s favourite. But guess who is Hina's favourite?

Director Rahat Kazmi has gifted another great opportunity to the actress by introducing her to Oscar-winning producer Mark Bachet. Mark Bachet has won an Oscar for his movie No Man's Land. Hina Khan seemed to be overwhelmed and highly motivated after meeting him. She recently shared a picture on her Instagram account and penned down a sweet note about the meeting.