In Com Staff June 14 2019, 12.03 am June 14 2019, 12.03 am

The woman who has left her impression on multiple shows of the silver screen is none other than the vivacious Hina Khan, and if we look back at all her achievements, the X-Factor she brought to television industry is quite evident!

- She made her debut in 2009, like the amazing and astonishing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and ruled our television sets for nearly 8 years.

- She was the 1st runner-up in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, in the year 2017, and her fearless spirit inspired one and all, and woman power was definitely on the rise.

- She then entered the Bigg Boss house as a celebrity contestant and even here, she became a finalist, and the first runner up!

- Hina Khan showed the world just how versatile she could be when she shot for a Punjabi music video with Sonu Thakral, scheduled to release in early 2018

- She then went on to bag the role of the sultry antagonist, Komolika, in the reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay and upped the whole show with her stellar performance.

- She has signed her debut film opposite actress Farida Jalal, called Lines, and in 2019 she went on to sign another short film opposite Vivan Bhatena this time, called Soulmate.

- Now she has begun shooting for Wish List from May 2019, opposite Jitendra Rai