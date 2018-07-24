Hindi Medium actress Saba Qamar gets slut-shamed; celebs come to support

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, who received much accolades when she debuted in Bollywood with Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium, is the latest victim of slut-shaming by online trolls. It so happened that a set of pictures of the actress smoking and wearing a see-through shirt went viral. The behind-the-shot pictures of the actress’ recent photoshoot offended a lot of netizens who pounced upon the opportunity to bring the star down. While Saba has chosen to remain silent on the matter despite the backlash, friends and co-stars from Pakistani cinema industry have come in support of the star to shut down the haters.
Came through what’s being called BTS images of my colleague and a friend #SabaQamar’s recently done photoshoot which is spreading on social media like wildfire, I’m deeply saddened by this act, this is not us and we shouldn’t take pride in it in any manner! I totally condemn this and wouldn’t want to highlight the name of a man behind it but I’m not going to work for with him or anything associated with him ever! #support #friendship #pakistanshowbiz #Colleague #together #pakistan .
Today I feel sad that a colleague and one of the finest actor of Pakistan is being exploited by someone for a cheap publicity stunt ... it was just a simple BTS ( behind the scene) vdo during a photo shoot from which the screen shots were taken and made viral on social media ... its disgusting that people can go upto any extent for cheap publicity... saba you are a superstar and don’t let these haters demotivate you .. #wesupport #sabaqamar #pakistanidrama #pakistanimovie #pakistanifilm #repost #instapakistan #instalike #movieshoovy #divamagazinepakistan #showbizpakistan
Just heard about the all-too-familiar misogynistic, repulsive rhetoric that's swept the nation once BTS pictures from Saba's photoshoot were leaked (WITHOUT her consent). First: you do not fuck with Saba Qamar. Period. Second: For the love of God, stop looking for every excuse to drag your icons down. Third: STOP sharing these images/videos and stop commenting on them. If you want to speak out, speak out against the jahalat of whoever did this just for social media infamy.
Well this isn’t the first time a Pakistani actress received a backlash for leading a lifestyle of her choice. Last year, it was Raees actress Mahira Khan, who faced the same after her pictures with Ranbir Kapoor leaked on social media. The actress was spotted taking a smoke break with the Sanju actor on the NYC streets. That led to the outrage of several Pakistani fans who critisised her for being ‘inappropriately dressed’ and smoking in the middle of the night with a male companion.
It’s indeed shocking that in this day and age, independent women are being judged for making their own choices in terms of apparel and lifestyle. We hope Saba comes out stronger, post this.