Hindi Medium actress Saba Qamar gets slut-shamed; celebs come to support

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, who received much accolades when she debuted in Bollywood with Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium, is the latest victim of slut-shaming by online trolls. It so happened that a set of pictures of the actress smoking and wearing a see-through shirt went viral. The behind-the-shot pictures of the actress’ recent photoshoot offended a lot of netizens who pounced upon the opportunity to bring the star down. While Saba has chosen to remain silent on the matter despite the backlash, friends and co-stars from Pakistani cinema industry have come in support of the star to shut down the haters.

Well this isn’t the first time a Pakistani actress received a backlash for leading a lifestyle of her choice. Last year, it was Raees actress Mahira Khan, who faced the same after her pictures with Ranbir Kapoor leaked on social media. The actress was spotted taking a smoke break with the Sanju actor on the NYC streets. That led to the outrage of several Pakistani fans who critisised her for being ‘inappropriately dressed’ and smoking in the middle of the night with a male companion.

It’s indeed shocking that in this day and age, independent women are being judged for making their own choices in terms of apparel and lifestyle. We hope Saba comes out stronger, post this.