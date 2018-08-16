Hindi remake of Kill Bill has been announced, is Kareena Kapoor Khan listening?

We were in for a surprise when the news of Kill Bill being remade in Hindi made it to the internet. Actor-turned-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has bought the remake rights of both, Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2 and has taken up the charge to create his own version of this film based on martial arts. While we are yet to know which actress will be stepping into the shoes of Uma Thurman, looks like there is one lady from B-town who is quite interested to be a part of Hindi Kill Bill. We are talking about none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In 2015, while talking to DNA, Bebo had stated, “I would love to do a Kill Bill, but I hate action. I wish I didn’t hate action and could do that kind of a film because Kill Bill is one of the best films ever made. I love Uma Thurman in it. But I don’t have the fluidity of her body. I can dance, but I can’t pull off those action moves. I wish I could.”

Kareena had expressed her desire to do Kill Bill about three years ago, and now, Hindi remake has been announced. We wonder if Bebo would be still keen on being a part of it.

Kareena recently made a comeback with Veere Di Wedding after taking a maternity break. The movie was a super hit at the box office, and not many would know that Nikhil Dwivedi was one of the producers of the film, so we won’t be surprised if Kareena would be one of his options to play the role of The Bride.

Meanwhile, Kareena has her hands full with movies like Good News and Takht. Reportedly, she will also be seen in Salute opposite Shah Rukh Khan, the third instalment of Happy Bhag Jayegi, and sequel of Life in a Metro.