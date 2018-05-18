Hiriye teaser: Get ready for a tantalising 'Race 3' number with Salman and Jacqueline

The much-awaited first look of Hiriye from Remo D’Souza’s Race 3 was out on Thursday. And if Jacqueline's sizzling and hot avatar was not enough to tease the fans, the makers have now come up with yet another reason to set our heartbeats racing, by releasing a teaser from the song. And trust us when we say, Jacqueline's hot moves and Salman's smouldering stare will make you skip a beat.

The teaser starts and ends in the blink of an eye. From the blink-and-miss Salman-Jacqueline romance to the actress' performing some hot and mind-blowing pole-dance, 'Hiriye' is surely going to be a blockbuster, a prediction we can make just by seeing the rushes of the song. Watch it and wait for the magic to unfold on Friday.

It is after two years that fans will be seeing Salman and Jacqueline together, after Kick, and we just can't wait for their chemistry to unfold.

Directed by Remo D’Souza and produced under Tips Films, Race 3 also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Daisy Shah among others. It will hit the screens on June 15, at the end of Raamzaan.