Hiroo Johar's 76th birthday: Karan Johar hosts an intimate birthday bash for mom

Karan Johar shares a deep bond with his mother Hiroo Johar and he has often been very open about it. The filmmaker earlier said that his life revolves around his parents and also called them his ‘universe’. The father of two also makes sure to make his parents’ birthdays special every year and in 2019 too, he gave his mommy dearest the sweetest surprise ever. We have some inside pictures and videos from the intimate bash and the mother-son’s warm moments will touch your heart!

The party was attended by all the A-list mothers of the industry, including Jaya Bachchan, Reema Jain and Shobha Kapoor among others. More than anything, it’s the humongous birthday cake that grabs our attention. The cake is beautifully adorned with pink roses and a sparkling candle can be seen on top of it in the pictures. In the short clip, we can see that while Hiroo gives a thank you speech post blowing out the candles, KJo is busy chit-chatting behind. It’s Reema who pokes Johar from behind to alert him that his mom is giving her birthday speech. Later, the Dhadak maker suggests that such a wonderful party should be held every alternate year. But then, someone from behind the camera says that ‘twice a year is better’ and all the guests break into a burst of laughter.

Hiroo Johar turned 76 on Monday and the party was also attended by Salman Khan’s mother Salma Khan along with Rani Mukherji with husband Aditya Chopra. Rani-Aditya’s arrival was a rare sight as the couple was spotted together after a really long time.