History repeats! Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan too debuts with Sajid Nadiadwala

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to launch Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty in the industry. The dashing Suniel Shetty is on cloud nine as he couldn’t have asked for a better launchpad for his son. He expressed his happiness on social media, and not just him, even Salman Khan backed the newbie, by sharing the news on social media.

Congratulations PHANTOM!!!... A new journey begins today my baby ... No matter how u feel ... Get up...Dress up... Show up...Scream, Cry, but NEVER give up!!!! #AhanShetty #SajidNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/VgQhyKBXeE — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 11, 2018

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya had marked her debut in tinseltown two years back with Hero, and now as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is all geared up to launch the younger one, the webspace is trending big-time with the news.

For those unaware, in the 90s, Suniel Shetty had signed his debut movie with Nadiadwala Grandson’s Waqt Hamara Hai that made him an overnight superstar. Now, two decades into it, his son is to be launched by the same filmmaker. An emotional Suniel said to a tabloid, “It seems just like yesterday when I started off with Sajid. He first spotted me as an actor, but today he was my first and only choice to launch my son. That's how much I respect him and his passion for cinema.”

The newbie shares his excitement and posts, “I feel blessed that the start of my career, is actually a continuation of a journey that Sajid sir and my dad share. It makes me doubly responsible and gives me more strength to live up to their expectations.”

Welcome to the club Ahan!