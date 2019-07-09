Ranjini Maitra July 09 2019, 9.18 am July 09 2019, 9.18 am

Barely a month to go before Hobbs and Shaw, a Fast and Furious spin-off hits the screens. Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, who, in actuality is an extremely nice guy, performs the scariest stunts on the big screen. Let alone the fact that the former wrestler can flatten many by merely using his hands. In the Hobbs and Shaw trailer, he is making use of spears and axes and what not? He has now shared a small behind the scene clip from the film.

The video has The Rock and Jason Statham and Idris Elba, who he described as the ' the greatest and most powerful villain the Fast & Furious franchise has ever seen'. Agreed? There's some time before we watch the entire showdown but the glimpses are enough to intrigue us!

The film reportedly revolves around Lawman Luke Hobbs (The Rock) and Deckard Shaw (Statham), who are trying to save the human race from a cyber-genetically advanced villain. Rock, a half-Samoan himself, shot most of the film in the UK and believes that the cultural blending was the most important part of the film.

"The culture aspect was the most important thing for us, in addition to the chemistry,' he said. It was a really awesome opportunity to showcase both of our cultures, but ultimately, whether it's British or Samoan culture, there's an anchoring to these cultures: regardless of what you look like and what your bank account is and what your color is - if you're my family, I've got your back. That is a story point I was really excited and proud to showcase Samoan culture - because in this movie, really, it's the first time ever that Samoan culture has been exposed in a big tentpole movie like this, that is a global earpiece," the actor told Daily Mail UK.

Hobbs and Shaw hits the screens on 2nd August 2019.