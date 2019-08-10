Antara Kashyap August 10 2019, 3.13 pm August 10 2019, 3.13 pm

The Fast and Furious franchise recently released its highly anticipated spin-off, Fast and Furious presents: Hobbs and Shaw starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham who appearing in Fast and Furious 6 and Fast and Furious 7 respectively. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson plays Luke Hobbs, an agent, and Statham plays Deckard Shaw, a criminal who redeems himself in Fast and Furious 8. The two become an unlikely pair, who seek to stop a deadly virus from s[ppreading. The film opened with a lot of love from the audience, bestowed upon the characters. However, what the audience loved most was a secret cameo by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds who plays CIA agent Locke, a former partner of Hobbs.

Taking to Instagram, Dwayne Johnson put up an appreciation post for his friend and 'brilliant SOB' Ryan Reynolds. He said that it is always a proud moment for him when the audience goes crazy with Reynold's appearance. The actor also said that this was also the perfect chance to collaborate between his tequila branch Mana and Ryan's Gin brand Aviation Gin. He then used the hashtag Hobbs and Locke, which is a nod to the philosophers Thomas Hobbes and John Locke. Even Reynolds took to Instagram to share the same image, where they both revealed a huge tattoo on their chests (Ryan's being obviously fake). Ryan who is known for his sarcasm said he was disappointed with the picture and also called Johnson Rebecca, indicating to some form of an inside joke.

