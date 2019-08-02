Antara Kashyap August 02 2019, 4.01 pm August 02 2019, 4.01 pm

Hobbs and Shaw is a spin-off of the Fast and Furious franchise with Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba in lead roles. The two characters, Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw will partner in this movie to take down Brixton, a cyber-genetically enhanced villain played by Idris Elba. The film was set to be released in India on August 2, but the notorious website Tamilrockers has struck again, leaking the film even before its release. This is not the first film to fall prey to the website's wrath, Spiderman: Far From Home, The Lion King, MIB: International were all released before their Indian release.

Not only that, the entire film has been released on Youtube by a channel called Ocra88.com. The site has uploaded grainy footage of the film which is two hours and three minutes long. It will be interesting to watch how fast the makers of the film take action against the youtube page and take it down. TamilRockers is quite popular in India, known for its high quality pirated content, and hence it will be interesting to see if the film's business gets hampered because of the blow.

The cast of Fast and Furious are also shooting for the 9th installation of the franchise. Recently the shoot was paused as Vin Diesel's stuntman Joe Watts suffered a massive injury while doing a stunt. The safe wires snapped and he fell from a 30ft high balcony. Sources said that Vin Diesel who witnessed the accident was "shaken and blinking back tears". It has also been reported that the actor might quit the Fast and Furious franchise after this due to the accident. Vin Diesel's stuntman Harry O'Connor was killed in 2002 during a paragliding accident for xXx. Although, unrelated to the film Diesel's best friend and Fast and Furious co-star Paul Walker died in a high-speed crash during the production of the seventh installation of the film.