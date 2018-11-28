Hockey World Cup 2018: Shah Rukh Khan attends despite Kalinga Sena threats

Shah Rukh Khan has had a phenomenal journey in Bollywood. But of course, he has had his share of controversies. With all the goodness, he has harboured millions of fans, but there are some, who hate him too. The Kalinga Sena of Bhubaneshwar, Odisha seemed to be the one who is not happy with King Khan.

Recently, threats were issued to SRK by Kalinga Sena stating that they will throw ink on the actor's face and show him a black flag when he steps on their land to be a part of the opening ceremony of Hockey World Cup. But well, looks like their plan failed as SRK happily made it to the event looking all fair and handsome.

Shah Rukh posted a picture from the event on Instagram thanking Odisha for being so warm and kind.

;

The reason Kalinga Sena is upset with SRK is that in one of his films named Ashoka, he somehow managed to hurt Odia sentiments and dishonour the state’s culture with his portrayal of the Kalinga war in an incorrect way.

It was king Ashoka who had defeated the king of Kalinga in a bloody war, known as the Kalinga war, in 265 BC before taking up Buddhism.

But, all is well…