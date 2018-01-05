Hold your breath, R Madhavan’s intriguing Breathe teaser is out!

This Republic Day weekend is a treat for cinephiles. Not only do they have Aiyaari and Padman at the cinema halls, cord cutters can also look forward to an R Madhavan and Amit Sadh release on the digital window. We know Madhavan is the latest star to have joined the OTT bandwagon. The much-awaited teaser of Breathe is out and it’s all that every parent’s nightmares are made of. Maddy’s voice-over in the teaser says that when a parent has to fight for his child’s future, they will go to any extent, even if it turns them into a monster. Produced by Amazon Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment the first teaser was launched on the internet on Friday. A gritty psychological tale of two individuals trying to protect their loved ones and how far they can go to do so forms the crust of its plotline. The show will premiere in 200+ countries and territories worldwide.

Kabir Sawant (Amit Sadh), an unconventional but brilliant officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch, puts the pieces together of seemingly unconnected deaths that lead to an unlikely suspect – Danny Mascarenhas (R. Madhavan). As Danny faces the difficult choice between morality and saving his dying son’s life, Kabir will not stop till he cracks the case. Over a series of mind-bending instances and glimpses, the teaser is bound to keep you engaged, claim the producers. Breathe is Amazon’s first trilingual digital series, streaming in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.