Hold your horses: Salman Khan offers Rs 2 crore for a horse, gets rejected

Salman Khan is the Bhai of Bollywood and if one thing everyone knows, he is definitely not rejected by anyone no matter what. But it seems even the impossible has happened. Salman Khan’s offer of a whopping Rs 2 crore for a rare-breed horse has been rejected by the owner. Saqab is a seven-year-old horse and is a rare bread known for its smooth ride. Apparently, the ride is smooth enough even at 43 kmph and it is without any jerks. But, according to reports, the owner of the horse Sirajkhan Pathan, a resident of Olpad in Surat, is not selling this rare breed.

Earlier this month, the Badal family living in Punjab had offered 1.11 crore for Saqab following which Salman Khan proposed a deal of 2 crore for the one of its kind horse. But if reports are to be believed, the owner, Sirajkhan not only rejected their offers but of seven other parties too. Sirajkhan who is the third owner of the horse, bought Saqab when he was five years old for Rs14.5 lakh from Palotara fair in Rajasthan. He has 10 horses in his stable and spends around Rs 2.5 lakh on them every month.

Interestingly, what makes the horse so rare is the fact that there are only two other horses like Saqab in the world — one in the US and other in Canada. Excluding competitive races, Saqab has won 19 local races so far. According to Hindustan times, the male parent of Saqab was of Rajasthani Sutharwali breed and female parent of Sindhi breed of Pakistan.

Saqab, whose name means "the horse that was ridden by Prophet Mohammad", was earlier called 'Tufan' and 'Pavan'. Scientists believe that the horse can be a great specimen for further study and research.

"I know, my horse senses human presence and loves it. When it sees public and is walking, people might feel it would trample on them but it would take a turn at the last moment and walk away clean. It loves to stay in human company and enjoys admiration showered on it," Pathan told The Times of India praising his horse's tendency to be 'human- friendly’.