Holi 2019: Couples celebrating the festival as Mr & Mrs for the first time

For years, Bollywood has been obsessed with Holi. Be it in movies or in real life, stars do make it a point to enjoy this festival to the fullest. For some, Holi 2019 is going to be very special though. We are talking about those celebs who will be celebrating this occasion as Mr & Mrs for the very first time. Singles is fine, but with couples, every festival becomes all the more exciting. Holi is all about splashing colour, indulging in healthy flirting (only with your bae, of course) and getting all mushy. So for couples like Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor - Anand Ahuja, Neha Dhupia - Angad Bedi - this Holi will indeed be a 'couple thing'.

To begin with we have Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The fashionista of Bollywood married her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja in the month of May 2018. It would be their first Holi together as a man and a wife.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Bajirao and his Mastani tied the knot in the month of November last year. It was one grand affair in Italy followed my even more grand receptions in Mumbai and Bangalore. While they make for a very colourful couple anyway, we wonder what they will do to make Holi special. May be they would dance and celebrate with the song Lahu Muh Lagaya from Goliyon Ki Rassleela Ram-Leela which centred around Holi.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Will the nation's firangi jiju participate in Holi celebrations? He was all ready to embrace the Hindu traditions during his wedding, so we guess he may enjoy Holi too.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

This Holi is all the more special for power-couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi as it is not just their first Holi together as a man and a wife but as parents too. Their little daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi will also be witnessing her first Holi.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma may not have had a very great 2018 but the one thing he did right was to marry his ladylove Ginni Chatrath. They tied the knot in the month of December and have been enjoying marital bliss since then. Since they are Punjabis, Holi holds a lot of importance and we guess they will celebrate it with a lot of bhang.

Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya

They are the brand new couple of Bollywood. The singer got married to the actor a day after Valentine's Day this year. Obviously, it is their first Holi together and we hope they spend it together.

