Holi 2019: For Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, every day is a Holi day

Holi 2019 is finally here and we couldn’t be more excited. Colours, songs, fun and revelry define the occasion, which is generally spread over two days. It's that time of the year when we don't mind being soaked in loud colours, but then, there are some celebrities who do not need this festival to be all colourful. Every single day is a Holi-Day for them! No points in guessing here. Yes, we are talking about our enthu-cutlet Ranveer Singh and his bestie Karan Johar.

If there was an award category rewarding a star for his/her wackiest outfit, it would undoubtedly go to Karan and Ranveer. The two have experimented with their sartorial choices both in real and reel life. The hardcore fashionistas have time and again proved that they are absolutely fearless when it comes to their individual styles. The duo seems to be on their own individual fashion trip, and the thing that unites them is the wild usage of vibrant colours in their outfits.

From leopard print jackets to a flashy yellow kurta, KJo sure knows how to carry loud pieces with confidence.

We have been getting glimpses of his bizarre outfits choices in his chat-show Koffee With Karan quite often.

View this post on Instagram Koffee Jury!!!! @thehouseofpixels styled by @nikitajaisinghani in @Gucci A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Mar 2, 2019 at 7:55am PST

Or at opulent weddings.

Not to miss, the fashion shows specifically.

Ranveer, on the other hand, has been quirky, eccentric throughout his life. While initially, people trolled him for being so out-of-the-box, now we all love him for the very same reason.

View this post on Instagram 🎆 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Feb 9, 2019 at 5:39pm PST

Some of his outfits perhaps may be beyond our comprehension but we can’t help but notice that on Singh, everything looks hot AF.

View this post on Instagram 💥💥💥💥💥 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Sep 25, 2018 at 7:29am PDT

Indeed, he has proved that it’s only him who can pull off a dash of colours with so much poise!

View this post on Instagram Medusa head on me like I'm 'luminati A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Aug 13, 2018 at 2:04pm PDT

Though these two stand out when it comes to being colourful, Hardik Pandya from the world of cricket is not very far. He too loves to experiment with colours and styles when it comes to clothing.

View this post on Instagram Standing tall 🙏 A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Sep 23, 2018 at 5:11am PDT

But we have to agree that most of his looks standout because of his fantastic commitment to accessorizing. Moreover, the player deserves a shout-out for Indian wears too.

So this Holi, which one's your favourite colour?