Holi 2019: Our favourite Bollywood stars and the colours that match their persona

Hey there, it's the festival of colours once more! So many of us hilariously wake up looking like aliens the next morning, don't we? Thank all the pleasant and bizarre colours that sit on our faces and refuse to fade away; haq se! We all have colours of our choice; some like to keep Holi light and breezy and would like to go for the sober dry colours. On the other hand, we all have those over-enthusiastic friends that can't do without the loudest black and golden colours! Just in case you are wondering how will we link this entire conversation to Bollywood at all, read on.

You'd agree that specific stars give us specific vibes, right? Some are fierce and outspoken. They both say it and slay it, no matter what the matter is. Some are calm and sober; they give birth to a tranquil environment. Some are inspirational, some are plain sweet! It is anyway said that different colours indeed define different characteristics. We thought hard and tried to match some of our favourite stars with some of our favourite colours!

Kangana Ranaut

We can't think of any other colour than red when we consider finding a colour for Kangana. A vibrant shade of red signifies intense passion as well as anger. Even in the presence of many colours, red is bound to steal your attention. It is also the colour of individuals with strong desires and aspirations. Doesn't it all sound tailor-made for Kangana?

Ranveer Singh

When we say golden, we mean that glittery golden that dazzles your eyes! Ranveer Singh's wacky (and sometimes outrageous) fashion statement is being talked about for the longest time now. Not sure anyone else would have pulled it off, but he does. It is not easy to carry so much bling. Hence, a blingy golden for Ranveer!

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is quite literally the woman of the hour. However, she is also the pretty, grounded human we all adore. In Pink, the purity of white and the passion of red mix up to create a balanced trait, mostly feminine. Alia, being not only a genuine performer that she is but also for the dear friend and a darling daughter she is, definitely deserves a splash of pink!

Ayushmann Khurrana

Choosing a colour for Ayushmann demanded some serious thoughts. Then we thought, why not blue? Blue is the colour of calmness that also emphasises on trust and integrity. Beyond being a fabulous actor, he is now proving to be that dependable soulmate for wife Tahira Kashyap, who bravely fights cancer. He continues to be a shoulder for her without losing it. One for the human being Ayushmann!

Priyanka Chopra

When we think Priyanka, we think enthusiasm, happiness, and excitement. She is one woman who has done plenty of new in her life. Let us pick a bright orange- a blend of the red vibes and the freshness of yellow- for her. The usual warmth that Priyanka always exudes can be perfectly conveyed by orange.

Vicky Kausal

Vicky, from his debut Masaan, has grown at an unbelievable pace. After films like Raazi, Manmarziyaan and his latest outing Uri, he is now one of the most sought after names in the industry. For him, we pick green, the colour of growth. The biggest significance of green lies in nature, with tiny buds growing to trees. It also signifies great health and rejuvenation. Vicky deserves it all!

Sonali Bendre

Through the last months, Sonali has proven to be another name of hope. Cancer must have put her through immense physical pain but couldn't break her spirit. Yellow signifies optimism, so does Sonali. Let's pray her coming days are filled with sunshine!

On that note, happy Holi everyone. May all our lives colour up as we want it to be! :)