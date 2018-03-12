home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Holi: Festival of colour turns bland as Bollywood mourns Sridevi

First published: February 28, 2018 09:01 PM IST | Updated: February 28, 2018 09:04 PM IST | Author: Anirvan Daityari

Holi is just around the corner. A time when Bollywood celebrities celebrate the festival of colours on a grand scale every year. The trend was introduced by Raj Kapoor in the industry and other B-townies followed his footsteps. However, there won’t be any colour for Bollywood this year. The industry is mourning the loss of first ever female superstar Sridevi. The 54-year-old actress had an untimely death due to accidental drowning on February 24 in Dubai. As soon as the news broke out, Shabana Azmi took to social media to say that she has cancelled the Holi celebrations at her place.

Yesterday, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who is a vocal admirer of Sridevi, tweeted out to say that he and actor Nagarjuna are postponing the announcement of the title and poster of their new film. On Wednesday, Green Acres CHS Ltd, the housing society where Sridevi lives for almost 25 years cancelled Holi celebrations as a mark of respect to her. Amitabh Bachchan, who shared screen space with the actress in several movies has been distraught and reports say he too may not host the Holi celebrations this year. In fact, the filming of 102 Not Out was also cancelled in Mumbai. Director Umesh Shukla told news agency IANS, “As a mark of respect to the sudden and untimely demise of our legendary actress Sridevi, we decided to cancel our today's song shoot of 102 Not Out. May God give peace to her soul and strength to her family.”

Prerna Arora of KriArj Entertainment in a press statement said, “We are deeply shocked and heartbroken with the untimely demise of our beloved Indian legend, Sridevi. To honour her memory and the legacy she left behind, KriArj Entertainment has decided to cancel the screening of their upcoming film, Pari, which was earlier scheduled for the 28th of February.”

In fact, Anushka Sharma too took to Twitter to share her emotions.

Actor Ranveer Singh is slated to hold a special Holi party for popular American singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams this year. However, considering the current scenario, it looks highly unlikely the a party will take off on a grand scale.

With the industry still in shock over the sudden death of one of their own, Holi celebrations this year will be on hold.

