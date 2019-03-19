Holi, Ranveer Singh, and the one person on the planet who wasn't impressed by the two

We Indians always take a little bit of home everywhere we go. So, quite obviously, when someone comes to our home, we unleash the Indian-ness that we imbibe. The perfect example of this was the multitude of Bollywood weddings took place abroad. The one Indian wedding that did take place in India had it's own Hollywood component - the dhula. But there is one festival that has failed to impress the westerners - or at least rapper Pharrell Williams. Last year, the American rapper and music producer came down to our gully to promote a new collection of sneakers and clothing inspired by Holi. And who was the grand host of this Holi party - our very own live wire Ranveer Singh. Ranveer, as an actor, has impressed the entire nation with his versatile acting in films that are polar opposites. He's even taken over entire newsrooms with his antics at press conferences. But one person he couldn't get a smile out of was Pharrell Williams. Williams looked like he's facing the grim reaper.

Pharrell was here to promote his design. Pharrell said that he wanted to highlight the celebratory nature of Holi, ‘the festival of colours’. Unfortunately, it didn't seem to go down that way. The Happy singer didn't look happy in any form. Here are some Tweets that'll crack you up:

Whole world is Ranveer Singh’s Holi celebrations and you are Pharrell Williams in it pic.twitter.com/3TCqUXSPZc — gigi (@Birbirkap) March 2, 2018

Updates | Ranveer Singh dancing to Malhari in front of Pharrell 😍💗 #adidasPharrellWilliams



Pharrell seemed to be enjoying the Malhari Dance 🌚😜💗 pic.twitter.com/Ci7VvzCQpG — RanveerSingh TBT💗 (@RanveerSinghtbt) March 3, 2018

Hey, maybe the Bhaang was lacking.