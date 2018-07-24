Holidays over! Akshay Kumar returns to Mumbai with family!

Akshay Kumar is a pro at maintaining a perfect work-life balance. All these years, he has proved to be an inspiration to daddies of B-town. The actor who shoots around three to four movies a year, always makes it a point to go on a holiday with his family.

Now, the actor turned his work into workation as he wrapped a schedule of Housefull 4 in London and turned his stay into a family holiday. Wife Twinkle Khanna and children Aarav and Nitara accompanied the actor and the family had a great time there, which is quite evident from the pictures that made their way to social media.

Now, they are back to Mumbai and beaming with happiness. After a well-spent holiday, what else can one expect right?

As they were papped exiting the Mumbai Airport, we visibly noticed a shy Nitara, hiding her face behind her mommy, and it was such a cute moment.

Akshay was wearing a blue safari printed jumpsuit that wasn’t too impressive, whereas Twinkle was wearing a white tee with baggy pants and a chequered jacket over it.

On the work front for Akshay, he will be seen in Reema Kagti’s Gold and Sajid Khan’s Housefull 4, which is the fourth instalment in the Housefull franchise.