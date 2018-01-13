Hollywood biggies may drive Incredible India 2.0 campaign

Hollywood A-listers Richard Gere, Julia Roberts and Angelina Jolie may well be the face of the Incredible India 2.0 campaign. The latest development is seen as part of a rebranding exercise of the tourism ministry’s current marketing policy. Tourism minister KJ Alphons said that the reason for the revamped campaign was to market the India experience with targeted drives across regions.

"Over the years, Richard Gere has done a lot to promote Buddhism across the globe and he could be approached to promote the Buddhist circuit. I see no reason why Julia Roberts or Angelina Jolie could not be the face of the campaign," tourism minister KJ Alphons said. Gere, who is a close friend of the Dalai Lama, has been a part of religious events in India for years.

Alphons also added that NRIs formed a large chunk of tourists arriving in the country, but was quick to add that the ministry will not let go of home-grown faces for domestic campaigns.

"A Bollywood face could be the face of the domestic campaign," said the ministry. Actors such as Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan have earlier been brand ambassadors for various states.

In 2017, about 90.01 lakh foreign tourists visited India; that’s an approximate increase by 15.6% from 2016. In the same period, the foreign exchange earnings from tourism topped off at Rs 160,865 crore, a hike of 16.9% from the previous year.