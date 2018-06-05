Holy Molly! Karan Johar fears Dietsabya and THIS candid interview of the filmmaker is a proof

Pinning itself as Hollywood’s Diet Prada’s lost desi sister, tinsel town’s new fashion critic, Diet Sabya is one committed social media account which knocks off celebrities on their dressing sense, if it’s really DRAB or FAB. And much to our surprise, Karan Johar appreciates Diet Sabya's efforts and says ‘he’s ‘nailing it’. A filmmaker who wears a lot of positive titles is literally unfiltered in an interview with firstpostin.

From talking about how stars on social media are trolled to accepting that he has also taken fashion cues and copied it from West, KJo is at his best here. When asked about Diet Sabya, an anonymous Instagram account which points out the designs copied blatantly from other fashion designers, Karan got all excited and said, “I’m on DM with Diet Sabya but I don’t know who he is.”

Further acknowledging their work, Karan admits in an interview, ” He’s definitely nailing it. I was so paranoid, I also told Nikita (Jaisinghani, his stylist) about it. Because even we’ve copied stuff… but we’ve done it so seamlessly, that we’ve not been caught.”

Not just this, the full interview also brings in spotlight on what would happen if Karan Johar decided to cast Mallika Dua in a film? Or did you know that KJo is a part of a WhatsApp group called GUTS wherein all the gossip from Bollywood gets discussed? Who all are a part of this group?

Impressive how crisp, clear and bang-on Karan is in the interview. Kudos!