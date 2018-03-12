Homi Adajania to direct Irrfan Khans Hindi Medium 2

Since the news about a sequel to Hindi Medium has been announced, rumours have been abuzz as to who will direct the film. The Irrfan Khan starrer franchise will be taken ahead by Homi Adajania.

According to Mumbai Mirror, producer Dinesh Vijan confirmed the news, saying, “Homi doesn’t make films very often as he refuses to do stuff that doesn’t bowl him over. But when I narrated this one to him, he loved it. And when I saw his reaction, it was a no-brainer! I guess from our production house’s stable of directors, Homi was the most unlikely choice for Hindi Medium 2 and that’s exactly why I have signed him on.”

Vijan and Homi’s collaboration dates back to 2006 when Homi made his debut with dark comedy Being Cyrus starring Boman Irani, Dimple Kapadia and Saif Ali Khan. This was followed by Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty starrer Cocktail. They again gave a critically acclaimed film Finding Fanny in 2014 with an ensemble cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple, Pankaj Kapur, Deepika and Arjun Kapoor.

The first edition of Hindi Medium was helmed by Saket Chaudhary, however, he dropped out of the second installment. “He is busy with other commitments. But Homi is a fantastic and very hands-on father, so I knew he would completely identify with the father-daughter relationship which is the crux of the film,” Vijan said.

It is not confirmed if Pakistani actress Saba Qamar will return in the sequel. But, the story will be flash forwarded where Irrfan’s daughter Pia finished High school and has to decide on what to do next. Rumour mills are abuzz that talks are on for Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara tto play Pia in the film.

“The original was very well received by the audience and the industry alike. It even won the Best Film at the Filmfare Awards, along with Best Actor for Irrfan. It’s the kind of story with memorable characters that warrants a sequel and I felt that it would be apt to do it sooner while the characters are fresh in the audience’s mind. It’s well crafted, keeping in mind the consistency of these colourful characters. Part 2 will have a longer role for Deepak Dobriyal as Shyam whose son Mohan is also making some important choices on higher education and career goals,” Vijan added.

Homi admits he stumbled on this project quite by chance. “I ambled into Dinoo’s (Dinesh Vijan) room and he was sitting down to a narration. I had enjoyed the first one (Hindi Medium) and the way these writers have taken the narrative forward is very clever. So yeah, I pretty much gatecrashed the narration and it was so engaging and hilarious that I told him I’d be happy to direct it if he had no director attached to the project. It’s been a while since I’ve found any material so amusing yet emotional,” he said to the daily.