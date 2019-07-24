Darshana Devi July 24 2019, 5.35 pm July 24 2019, 5.35 pm

It’s an era of sequels, biopics and remakes. Just a couple of days back, we learned about the remake of Tip Tip Barsa Paani in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s much-anticipated cop drama, Sooryavanshi. Now, it’s time for a revamped version of another 90s iconic song. It’s the chartbuster Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha, which will be recreated by Bollywood’s pop star Yo Yo Honey Singh. The foot-tapping number was a rage among the 90s kids and holds a special place in our hearts, even today.

The peppy colourful number sees Honey Singh going all Punjabi and doing the signature Bhangra steps. Honey captioned it as “India’s first-ever Bhangra Hip-hop song” and also introduced Malkit Singh, who features in it alongside the rapper.

Take a look at Yo Yo Honey Singh’s post here:

Speaking about the song, Honey Singh said in a recent interview, "This is the biggest collaboration of my life. I was around 12-15 years old when I heard his song. Then Malkit Singh made a remix of it during my younger days. I never thought I would be able to collaborate with someone like him. Around eight years back, he sang in my album International Villager but due to some reason, we couldn't make a video of that song. I'm much excited that Malkit Singh comes in the hook line and shot with us for this song. This is a big thing for me.”