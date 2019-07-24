It’s an era of sequels, biopics and remakes. Just a couple of days back, we learned about the remake of Tip Tip Barsa Paani in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s much-anticipated cop drama, Sooryavanshi. Now, it’s time for a revamped version of another 90s iconic song. It’s the chartbuster Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha, which will be recreated by Bollywood’s pop star Yo Yo Honey Singh. The foot-tapping number was a rage among the 90s kids and holds a special place in our hearts, even today.
The peppy colourful number sees Honey Singh going all Punjabi and doing the signature Bhangra steps. Honey captioned it as “India’s first-ever Bhangra Hip-hop song” and also introduced Malkit Singh, who features in it alongside the rapper.
Take a look at Yo Yo Honey Singh’s post here:
Speaking about the song, Honey Singh said in a recent interview, "This is the biggest collaboration of my life. I was around 12-15 years old when I heard his song. Then Malkit Singh made a remix of it during my younger days. I never thought I would be able to collaborate with someone like him. Around eight years back, he sang in my album International Villager but due to some reason, we couldn't make a video of that song. I'm much excited that Malkit Singh comes in the hook line and shot with us for this song. This is a big thing for me.”
Meanwhile, Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha comes after the many chartbusters that Honey has delivered, namely, Dil Chori, Chote Chote Peg, This Party Is Over Now and others.