Hook Up Song from SOTY 2: Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt tease fans with a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry

Divya Ramnani April 27 2019, 7.12 pm April 27 2019, 7.12 pm

Fans who waited with bated breath to watch Alia Bhatt romancing Tiger Shroff on the big screen can now rejoice. The two are all set to stun everyone with their killer chemistry in Student Of The Year 2’s Hook Up Song. Both Alia and Tiger’s first look from the song was revealed earlier in the day. Now, makers disclosed the teaser of the song and, guys, let us tell you, they are sure to set the big screen on fire!

The clip begins with a dashing Tiger Shroff, who is almost bare-bodied, flashing his super-hot abs. It then features the stunning Alia Bhatt flaunting her sultriness in a purple backless dress. The highlight of this song is, undoubtedly, the ship name of Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt, which is Talia. LOL! Such creativity, guys! Overall, we liked the teaser because it had a catchy tune, some peppy lyrics and, of course, the two of the most celebrated faces of Bollywood. Excited for this one?

Check out the teaser of Hook Up Song here:

It was only recently that the director of the film, Punit Malhotra revealed that Alia Bhatt has danced better than Tiger in the song. “The song is a trump card which we saved for the end. Tiger will kill me for saying this, but Alia has danced better than him.” He added, “I call it a leap of faith, it’s a fun space to be in,” he said to Mumbai Mirror.

That being said, we so wished to see the complete batch of Student Of The Year, including Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, in its sequel. However, you never know if they turn to be the surprise package. *winks*

Meanwhile, Bebo recently insisted the filmmaker on casting Taimur Ali Khan in the tenth part of Student Of The Year and, guess what? He has happily obliged. If we ever make Student Of The Year 10, Taimur will be definitely a part of it,” said the filmmaker. So, brace yourselves people!