home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Hooray! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding bells to ring on THIS DATE?

Hooray! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding bells to ring on THIS DATE?

First published: May 24, 2018 08:01 PM IST | Updated: May 24, 2018 08:01 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

Rumours of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's much-awaited wedding are doing the rounds for the longest time now. The lovebirds who never acknowledge their relationship officially but do plenty of PDA, are busy with their respective careers. But gossip mongers suggest they're giving serious thought to taking their relationship to the next level. If rumours are anything to go by, then DeepVeer might become a reality this November itself.

الصور اللي كذا تبين انهم متزوجين 😭😭❤ .. .. @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #deepveer #deepveerkishaadi

A post shared by DEEPIKA & RNVEER 🔥🔥. (@deepveer_world) on

As per a report on SpotBoye, both the Singh and Padukone households are under the touch of an upcoming grand celebration; and have started prepping on a large scale.  We also heard Deepika is utilising her breaks and off days to shop for her the big day.

But the question is, when?

A post shared by BRIDE & GROOM TO BE SOON💏 (@deepveer___lover) on

November 18, 19 and 20 have been zeroed upon for the celebration, suggests SpotBoye. The wedding might take place on the 19th of November. Reportedly, Deepika's parents recently flew down to Mumbai to finalise the dates and make further arrangements.  We also hear Deepika and Ranveer will host a Bangalore reception.

Cupid struck between Deepika and Ranveer when they were working together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela. Since then, they have been going strong and have overcome numerous breakup rumours and bad times together.

Here's hoping the marriage rumours come true this time!

SHOW MORE
tags: #Actor #Affair #Bollywood #date #Deepika Padukone #Entertainment #marriage #ranveer singh #relationship #Rumours #star #Wedding

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All