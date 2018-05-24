Hooray! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding bells to ring on THIS DATE?

Rumours of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's much-awaited wedding are doing the rounds for the longest time now. The lovebirds who never acknowledge their relationship officially but do plenty of PDA, are busy with their respective careers. But gossip mongers suggest they're giving serious thought to taking their relationship to the next level. If rumours are anything to go by, then DeepVeer might become a reality this November itself.

As per a report on SpotBoye, both the Singh and Padukone households are under the touch of an upcoming grand celebration; and have started prepping on a large scale. We also heard Deepika is utilising her breaks and off days to shop for her the big day.

But the question is, when?

A post shared by BRIDE & GROOM TO BE SOON💏 (@deepveer___lover) on May 23, 2018 at 12:35pm PDT

November 18, 19 and 20 have been zeroed upon for the celebration, suggests SpotBoye. The wedding might take place on the 19th of November. Reportedly, Deepika's parents recently flew down to Mumbai to finalise the dates and make further arrangements. We also hear Deepika and Ranveer will host a Bangalore reception.

Cupid struck between Deepika and Ranveer when they were working together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela. Since then, they have been going strong and have overcome numerous breakup rumours and bad times together.

Here's hoping the marriage rumours come true this time!