Hotel Mumbai: Anupam Kher gives us a glimpse of the official trailer

Anupam Kher has been enjoying a fair bit of attention over the last couple of weeks, thanks to his upcoming film The Accidental Prime Minister. The film releases on Friday but there's no rest for the man. He's all ready to promote his next. The actor will be featured alongside Dev Patel in Hotel Mumbai, the teaser of which was dropped on Thursday. The short promotional video takes us back to the horrifying 26/11 attacks of Mumbai. The film has an interesting line up of casts including Dev Patel, Nazanin Boniadi, Armie Hammer, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, among others and is helmed by Anthony Maras.

The film focuses on the devastating Mumbai terror attacks that took place at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. The short view of the trailer showcases Kher, who plays a renowned chef, and Dev, who plays a waiter, risk their lives to ensure the safety of their guests during the attack. “Remember always, here at the Taj, your guest is God,” instructs Kher to the group of waiters at the start of the video. The video also shows us how the group of terrorists enter the city and open fire at the opulent hotel. A portion of the video will make you relive the shock of the explosion - the part where Kher asks everyone to run for their lives but just at the moment they begin whooshing, the big blast takes place. We also get a glimpse of a warm family moment shared by Dev with his wife and children towards the end.

The Indian film industry has made many attempts to make films on the subject, but have failed to make their mark. In the year 2013, Ram Gopal Varma helmed The Attacks of 26/11 which featured Sanjay Jaiswal, Nana Patekar and more. In 2015, Nicolas Saada wrote and directed Taj Mahal, a French-Belgian thriller drama which is based on the story of a teen French girl who was alone on the hotel room when the terrorists attacked the hotel. In 2009, Terror Mumbai featured exclusive audio tapes of the intercepted phone calls between the gunmen and their controllers in Pakistan. And, Mumbai Siege: 4 Days of Terror made in 2018 essays the situation of some foreigners inside Taj during the attack.

Will Hotel Mumbai live up to expectations? Let us know what you think.