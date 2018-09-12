Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar and gang's amAYEEEEzing birthday bash for Papa Ranjeet

Housefull franchise has been making us roll on the floor laughing, ever since its inception in 2011. And two people have been a constant in this hilarious comedy or errors; Riteish Deshmukh and Akshay Kumar. One can't forget Akshay Kumar's lecherous "Ayeee" in Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen. And the surprise package in the movie was his Papa Ranjeet, the therapist (*wink*), who was the man behind the "Ayeee". And Ranjeet is making his comeback in the series with Housefull 4. His birthday was celebrated with gusto by the boy gang and makers shared the video of the same.

The "Ayeee" in the end, simply uproarious. Housefull 4 will see Sajid Khan holding the reigns of the director again, after he was not a part of the third instalment. The cast will include Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Ranjeet and Chunky Panday from previous instalments, and the new additions are Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Kriti Sanon. The team is currently in Rajasthan, where Farah Khan also joined in for the shoot of a song from the movie.

The last Housefull movie also saw Abhishek Bachchan in action, and was a superhit. We wonder what accolades this one will bring along on the box office meter.