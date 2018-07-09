Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol start shooting for the film - view pics

The rib-tickling comic franchise of Housefull has always had an ensemble cast and this time, it’s going to be no different as the makers have got a new star cast ready while keeping some old faces intact.

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh are back to the fourth instalment and this time, they have Bobby Deol for company. The actors’ kickstart their journey today and Akshay shared a picture of the trio as they start shooting for the movie.

Akshay’s salt-and-pepper look is a nice welcome change and a clean-shaven Riteish Deshmukh along with a beefed up Bobby Deol are all geared up to tickle your funny bone.

Speaking of the other actors in the newest instalment, then, we have John Abraham, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani.

Filmmaker Sajid Khan is back to don the director’s hat again for this one. He had directed the first two instalments of the hit franchise whereas the third part was helmed by Sajid-Farhad.

All the instalments so far have earned good money at the box office, so let’s see how this one manages to do at the ticket windows.