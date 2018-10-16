Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar’s leaked pic hints at him playing baldilocks

Khiladi Akshay Kumar will be seen in Housefull 4 along with Riteish Deshmuskh, Bobby Deol, Sharad Kelkar, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharabanda and Kriti Sanon. A photo of Kumar has gone viral on the internet which is speculated to be the look of the star from the flick. In the picture, we see Akshay Kumar in a bald look with a handle-bar moustache which reminds us of Ranveer Singh’s look from Bajirao Mastani.

Exclusive Look- Dashing superstar @akshaykumar sir in #Housefull4 . Get ready to Welcome the MAHARAJA of Bollywood. @NGEMovies Maharaaj of hearts👍👍👌👌😊😊 pic.twitter.com/qM59QWZlh4 — Akshay_kumar THE BOSS (@Souravkirar1) October 15, 2018

Akshay’s look also hints that he might be playing a historic warrior in Housefull 4. Further, the photo also reveals that a lot of prosthetic makeup has been used in order to create the desired look. Well, yes we do know that this look of Akshay is not fitting in with the Housefull genre, but rumour has it that this particular look of the star is in-sync with the plot of the movie which has reincarnation as its backdrop. Excited much!

For the unware, the shooting of Housefull 4 has come to a halt after the director of the film, Sajid Khan, got accused of sexual harassment. Akshay Kumar requested the producers to cancel the until the situation comes under control.